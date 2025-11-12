Crisis at Sea: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested

In a critical call to action, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded urgent intervention by central and state governments to rescue 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. The arrests occurred after the fishermen's boat drifted into Sri Lankan waters following a technical malfunction.

Palaniswami condemned the ongoing harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, emphasizing their continuous plight. The incident is part of a broader pattern of arrests, exacerbating tensions between the two regions over fishing territories.

The situation prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to inform central authorities of the repeated arrests and seized boats. With over 120 fishermen and more than 240 boats in custody, Palaniswami urged immediate, decisive action to ensure their release and safe return.