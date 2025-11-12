South Africa Leads Global South Dialogue on Water and Sanitation Security

Reaffirming its dedication to equitable access and sustainable development, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has underscored its commitment to fast-tracking universal access to safe water and dignified sanitation services across South Africa. This declaration was made during the ongoing AWSISA Africa and Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue, being held at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, a platform bringing together over 1,500 stakeholders from across the continent and the Global South.

The event, held under the theme “Towards Sustainable Water and Sanitation Security in Africa”, is not only a milestone for South Africa’s water sector but also a pivotal step toward building regional consensus and innovative partnerships that respond to the shared challenges of climate change, urbanisation, and institutional capacity constraints.

High-Level Commitment and Strategic Engagement

The dialogue was formally opened on Monday, 10 November 2025, by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, delivering a virtual keynote address. Both leaders emphasized that ensuring water security and sanitation equity is not a matter of charity but of justice, dignity, and long-term resilience.

“We must advance water security and dignified sanitation as an urgent priority,” Deputy President Mashatile stated. “The journey toward a water-secure continent must be anchored in solidarity, innovation, and accountability.”

Minister Majodina echoed these sentiments, highlighting South Africa’s focused approach on improving services in disadvantaged and underserved communities, including informal settlements, rural schools, and clinics.

“Every household, every school and every clinic deserves safe and dependable water. This is not just an aspiration; but a right we are actively realising through investment, partnership, and accountable delivery,” she affirmed.

AWSISA: A New Chapter for Sector-Wide Cooperation

The event also marks the first major platform hosted by the newly established Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA), formed in August 2025 through a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

AWSISA was created to serve as a collaborative framework bringing together sector stakeholders—from utilities and municipal service providers to regulators, research institutions, civil society, and private industry. Its mission is to drive a coordinated response to South Africa’s water and sanitation challenges and extend that collaborative spirit across Africa.

The agreement establishing AWSISA aims to:

Strengthen partnerships across public and private sectors

Harmonize sector strategies and policy reforms

Promote joint research and innovation

Enhance data-sharing and capacity-building

Support investment mobilisation and infrastructure development

Dialogue Themes: From Knowledge Exchange to Action

This week’s dialogue transcends theoretical discourse, aiming to build actionable frameworks for achieving SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation for All) and the Africa Water Vision 2063. Key themes under discussion include:

Accelerating infrastructure delivery through decentralised and community-based models

Developing blended investment strategies to combine public funding, private capital, and development finance

Enhancing regulatory alignment across African countries for improved cross-border cooperation

Testing technological solutions tailored for local and rural conditions

Establishing a unified monitoring system to track service delivery and progress

More than 1,500 delegates, including government leaders, water utility executives, development experts, youth innovators, and civil society organisations, are participating in technical workshops, panel discussions, and field-based solution labs.

Addressing Shared Challenges Across Africa

South Africa’s message is clear: Africa’s water and sanitation challenges are shared and interconnected. From the impact of climate shocks, such as floods and droughts, to the pressures of urban growth and failing infrastructure, countries across the continent face similar obstacles.

The South African delegation emphasized the importance of cross-border water governance, especially for shared river basins, and highlighted ongoing collaborations through SADC, the African Union, and UN platforms to promote a harmonized African voice on water security.

Towards a Water-Secure Future

South Africa remains resolute in aligning its national efforts with continental and global frameworks. The Ministry of Water and Sanitation continues to drive initiatives under the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, aiming to:

Reduce non-revenue water losses in municipalities

Modernise wastewater treatment systems

Expand rural sanitation services

Strengthen technical capacity through training and innovation hubs

This week’s dialogue represents a turning point in regional cooperation, where the focus is not just on diagnosis but on execution, accountability, and impact-driven collaboration.

The AWSISA Africa and Global South Dialogue has become a landmark event for the continent’s water and sanitation sector. It sends a strong message: Africa is ready to lead its own water future, through unity, resilience, and innovation.

With strong political will, active stakeholder engagement, and strategic investment in infrastructure and human capital, South Africa is paving the way for a just, inclusive, and water-secure future for all.