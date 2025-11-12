Delhi High Court Blocks Misleading ORS Label on Beverage Brand

The Delhi High Court has denied JNTL Consumer Health India Pvt Ltd's plea for more time to sell its electrolyte beverage ORSL. The product, which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned, has been pulled for misbranding contrary to official guidelines.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that while the product isn't harmful, it could mislead consumers in need of precise medical formulations for Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS). This holds particular significance in rural areas where authentic ORS is critical for treating diarrhoea.

The FSSAI mandates adherence to standard medical formulations for products labeled as ORS. Violations sparked regulatory actions, including nationwide bans and recalls, based on public health considerations. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on December 9.

