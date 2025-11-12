Left Menu

Delhi High Court Blocks Misleading ORS Label on Beverage Brand

The Delhi High Court refused to allow JNTL Consumer Health India Pvt Ltd more time to sell its electrolyte beverage labeled as ORS, banned by FSSAI for misbranding. Despite claims of non-harm, the product was deemed misleading for those needing authentic ORS for rehydration, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:25 IST
Delhi High Court Blocks Misleading ORS Label on Beverage Brand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has denied JNTL Consumer Health India Pvt Ltd's plea for more time to sell its electrolyte beverage ORSL. The product, which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned, has been pulled for misbranding contrary to official guidelines.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that while the product isn't harmful, it could mislead consumers in need of precise medical formulations for Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS). This holds particular significance in rural areas where authentic ORS is critical for treating diarrhoea.

The FSSAI mandates adherence to standard medical formulations for products labeled as ORS. Violations sparked regulatory actions, including nationwide bans and recalls, based on public health considerations. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on December 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boost

Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boo...

 Global
2
Pakistan Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Amid Opposition Protests

Pakistan Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Amid Opposition Prote...

 Pakistan
3
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa

Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces Sou...

 India
4
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025