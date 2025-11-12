Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

The Delhi Police have ramped up their investigation into the Red Fort blast case after locating a potentially connected red Ford EcoSport car in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur. The vehicle was registered at an address in the area, prompting police to scrutinize its ownership closely.

Sources revealed that investigators are examining the possibility of forged documents used for the car, which is registered under Dr Umer Un Nabi's name. Local residents, including Imam Mohammad Tasawwur, operating a madrasa at the same address, have been questioned and are cooperating with the investigation.

The police have heightened alerts across Delhi, focusing on tracing the red Ford EcoSport allegedly used for reconnaissance by suspects already linked to a Hyundai i20 used in the explosion. The vehicle was recently located in Faridabad, further intensifying the probe.

