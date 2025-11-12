Parag Jain Takes Additional Charge as Cabinet's Security Secretary

In a significant appointment, Parag Jain, the Chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been entrusted with additional responsibilities as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. This decision aligns with Jain's impressive track record, notably his instrumental role in the strategic 'Operation Sindoor'.

Jain, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1989 Punjab cadre, had taken the helm at R&AW on July 1 for a two-year term. Known for his strategic acumen and leadership, Jain's dual role underlines the government's trust in his capabilities.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned this additional charge, clarifying that this arrangement stands until a permanent appointment is made or further directives are issued. Jain's expertise and decisive actions continue to bolster India's security architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)