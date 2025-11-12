Digital Loophole: Drivers' Data Accessed by ICE Through Nlets

Democratic-led states are unwittingly allowing U.S. immigration authorities access to drivers' data, exploiting a digital loophole within the Nlets system, according to a group of Democratic lawmakers. In letters voiced Wednesday, Senator Ron Wyden alongside 39 Democratic lawmakers pressed governors to safeguard residents' data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a primary force in President Trump's deportation strategies.

The lawmakers emphasized the need to revoke ICE's access to drivers' data, highlighting this action's necessity for public safety and the prevention of politically-motivated misuse of state data. Drivers' license data, currently shared across state, local, and federal agencies via the nonprofit organization Nlets, also serves agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, which queried the database almost 900,000 times last year.

The letter noted that states such as New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Minnesota had successfully barred ICE from accessing this data, prompted by a lack of awareness among state officials about the data's destination. This reflects broader efforts by local and state leaders to curb Trump's deportation measures, with transparency advocates urging better data-sharing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)