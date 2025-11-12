Finance Ministry Launches Startup Common Application Journey on Jan Samarth Portal

In a significant boost to India’s startup financing ecosystem, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance has launched the Startup Common Application Journey on the Jan Samarth Portal. The initiative was unveiled during the Public Sector Banks (PSB) Review Meeting held in New Delhi by Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), PSB Alliance, and Managing Directors and CEOs of Public Sector Banks.

Developed collaboratively by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and PSB Alliance, this digital innovation aims to simplify and streamline the process of accessing credit for India’s dynamic startup community.

A Unified Platform for Startup Financing

The Jan Samarth Portal, a key government initiative for credit-linked schemes, now offers a dedicated Startup Common Application Journey, enabling entrepreneurs to apply for loans across all public sector banks (PSBs) through a single digital interface.

The platform facilitates end-to-end digital loan processing — allowing startups to submit applications, compare offers from multiple banks, and track their loan status in real time. By eliminating repetitive paperwork and manual intervention, the new process ensures transparency, efficiency, and faster turnaround times for credit disbursal.

According to the Ministry, the platform is designed to promote ease of doing business for startups and enhance the financial inclusion of innovators and entrepreneurs, especially those operating in emerging sectors such as fintech, agritech, and clean tech.

Backed by the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS)

The initiative is supported by the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), managed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Under this framework, startups can access loans of up to ₹20 crore without the need for traditional collateral, thereby enabling early-stage ventures to secure growth capital more confidently. The Model Loan Scheme underlying the application journey provides uniformity and transparency across PSBs while ensuring adequate risk coverage through CGSS.

Data-Driven Processing for Speed and Transparency

The Startup Common Application Journey leverages advanced data integration and verification systems to accelerate loan approvals. It draws upon verified data from multiple government and financial sources, including:

Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) records

Udyam Registration Portal for MSME credentials

Income Tax Returns (ITRs)

Credit Bureau reports

This real-time integration allows for automated eligibility checks, reduces duplication of data, and ensures faster decision-making by banks.

Promoting Inclusivity and Women Entrepreneurship

In line with the government’s broader goal of inclusive economic development, the portal offers special interest concessions for women entrepreneurs. This move aims to encourage greater participation of women in the startup ecosystem, fostering gender balance in business leadership and innovation.

Officials emphasized that such targeted incentives align with national priorities under Viksit Bharat 2047, promoting equitable opportunities across regions, sectors, and demographics.

A Step Toward a Collaborative Digital Ecosystem

The launch of the Startup Common Application Journey marks a significant step toward a collaborative, technology-driven financial ecosystem for startups. By connecting government departments, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs on a single digital platform, the initiative embodies the government’s commitment to “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

Secretary M. Nagaraju lauded the efforts of IBA and PSB Alliance in developing the system, noting that it demonstrates how digital infrastructure can transform credit access for India’s innovators. He added that this initiative will strengthen the link between public sector banks and the startup ecosystem, ensuring that new businesses have the financial support needed to scale operations globally.

Driving India’s Startup Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

India is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems, with over 125,000 registered startups across diverse sectors. The government’s continued efforts to integrate financial technology with public policy — such as the Jan Samarth Portal — are expected to further strengthen this ecosystem.

By simplifying credit access, enhancing transparency, and reducing friction in loan processing, the Startup Common Application Journey will play a pivotal role in advancing India’s vision of becoming a global hub of innovation and entrepreneurship by 2047.

Startups can now access the application portal at www.jansamarth.in/business-loan-startup-scheme.