Manohar Lal, USISPF Delegation Discuss Energy, Housing and Urban Growth Cooperation

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal met with members of the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and leading American business representatives in New Delhi today, in a high-level dialogue aimed at expanding collaboration between the two nations in the fields of energy transition, urban development, and infrastructure innovation.

The meeting underscored India’s growing role as a global hub for sustainable development and technological advancement, while reaffirming the long-standing strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States.

Advancing India’s Vision for Sustainable Growth

During the interaction, Shri Manohar Lal outlined the Government of India’s national missions across multiple key sectors, emphasizing the progress achieved under initiatives such as:

Energy Transition and Renewable Expansion, with a focus on solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

Urban Transformation, through the Smart Cities Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban.

Affordable Housing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PM-AWAS), which aims to provide housing for all urban households.

Digital Infrastructure, to support e-governance, efficient service delivery, and data-driven urban management.

The Minister stated that these missions reflect India’s holistic approach to development, integrating technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. He noted that the government’s focus on ease of doing business, regulatory reforms, and transparent policy frameworks has made India one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment in infrastructure and clean energy.

“India’s growth story is powered by innovation and guided by the belief that progress must be inclusive and sustainable. We are working to ensure reliable power for all, affordable housing for every citizen, and urban spaces that meet global standards,” said Shri Manohar Lal.

Building on the India–US Partnership

The discussions with the USISPF delegation reaffirmed the strategic convergence between India and the United States in areas of energy security, technological innovation, and sustainable urbanization.

Shri Manohar Lal acknowledged the valuable role played by USISPF in facilitating bilateral trade, technology partnerships, and investment dialogues that have supported India’s growth trajectory. He commended the continued confidence of global investors in India’s policy ecosystem and reform agenda, describing the collaboration as a “partnership built on shared values and mutual respect.”

Drawing inspiration from the Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — the Minister emphasized that India’s development model is rooted in the principles of shared growth, shared responsibility, and shared future.

Key Discussion Areas: Energy, Green Hydrogen, and Urban Infrastructure

The meeting featured in-depth discussions on several critical sectors central to India’s sustainable development roadmap and the India–US strategic energy partnership:

Affordability of Green Hydrogen: Both sides discussed collaborative frameworks to lower the cost of green hydrogen production through joint research, scaling of electrolyzer manufacturing, and technology sharing.

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets 5 MMT of annual hydrogen production capacity by 2030, was identified as a major opportunity for investment and cooperation. Transmission and Power Infrastructure Collaboration: The Minister emphasized the need for innovation in grid modernization, energy storage, and renewable integration, highlighting India’s progress in establishing high-capacity transmission corridors.

Potential collaborations between Indian utilities and American technology firms were explored to enhance grid efficiency and reliability. Solar Module Exports and Renewable Manufacturing: Shri Manohar Lal noted India’s growing role as a global manufacturing hub for solar modules, backed by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which can serve international markets including the US. Investment in Energy Storage Solutions: US companies expressed keen interest in battery technologies, hybrid storage models, and localized renewable energy grids to support India’s evolving power ecosystem. Reliable Power Supply for Data Centers: The dialogue also covered India’s efforts to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted electricity to its rapidly growing data center industry — a critical component of the country’s Digital India mission.

A Delegation of Global Industry Leaders

The USISPF delegation included several prominent figures from global industry and innovation:

Shri John Chambers, Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures and Chairman, USISPF

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF

Shri Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Technologist, Google

Shri Jack P. Williams, Senior Vice-President, Exxon Mobil

Shri Vikram Kapur, Group President, ReNew

These representatives conveyed optimism about India’s ongoing reforms in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and housing development, describing India as a key global partner in building resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Strengthening Bilateral Energy Cooperation

In closing, both sides acknowledged the growing momentum in India–US cooperation, particularly in the areas of clean energy, climate technology, and green finance. The dialogue reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to achieving carbon neutrality, ensuring energy access, and promoting innovation-driven growth.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to deepen institutional engagement through USISPF platforms, explore joint investment projects, and strengthen knowledge exchange between Indian ministries and American corporations.