Left Menu

Member of Parliament Acquitted in 2005 Shiv Sena Rioting Case

A special court has acquitted MP Ravindra Waikar and 28 others linked with Shiv Sena in a 2005 rioting case, due to lack of evidence. The case involved violent protests following Narayan Rane's departure from Shiv Sena. The court found the identification of the accused not sufficiently established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:15 IST
Member of Parliament Acquitted in 2005 Shiv Sena Rioting Case
Ravindra Waikar
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai has acquitted Ravindra Waikar, a Member of Parliament, along with 28 others from the then Shiv Sena, in a 2005 rioting case. The court cited insufficient evidence against them.

The case originated over the political tension incited after Narayan Rane announced his decision to join Congress following his expulsion from the Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray. Judge Satyanarayan Navander released the accused, including prominent Sena figures like Mahesh Sawant and Vishakha Raut, from charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Though the riots resulted in several injuries and property damage, the court emphasized a lack of concrete evidence connecting the accused to the unlawful assembly, despite their affiliation with the Shiv Sena. Prohibitory orders were in place when around 150 Shiv Sena activists engaged in violent protests, leading to clashes with police forces. However, proper identification of those involved remains unverified.

TRENDING

1
Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

 India
2
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

 India
4
Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025