Member of Parliament Acquitted in 2005 Shiv Sena Rioting Case

A special court in Mumbai has acquitted Ravindra Waikar, a Member of Parliament, along with 28 others from the then Shiv Sena, in a 2005 rioting case. The court cited insufficient evidence against them.

The case originated over the political tension incited after Narayan Rane announced his decision to join Congress following his expulsion from the Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray. Judge Satyanarayan Navander released the accused, including prominent Sena figures like Mahesh Sawant and Vishakha Raut, from charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Though the riots resulted in several injuries and property damage, the court emphasized a lack of concrete evidence connecting the accused to the unlawful assembly, despite their affiliation with the Shiv Sena. Prohibitory orders were in place when around 150 Shiv Sena activists engaged in violent protests, leading to clashes with police forces. However, proper identification of those involved remains unverified.