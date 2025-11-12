Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged a transparent investigation into the recent Delhi blast, criticizing the harassment of suspects' families. She highlighted the risk of stigmatization for Kashmir and called for swift action. Former district president Kaiser Sultan Jin also joined the PDP recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a transparent investigation into the Delhi blast, while voicing concerns over harassment faced by families linked to suspects.
Speaking at a party event, Mufti condemned the attack, labeling it 'heartbreaking,' and cautioned against stigmatizing Jammu and Kashmir residents.
Highlighting the ongoing raids in Kashmir, Mufti emphasized the need for a swift and fair probe to ensure justice, further critiquing the treatment of detained family members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement