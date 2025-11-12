Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a transparent investigation into the Delhi blast, while voicing concerns over harassment faced by families linked to suspects.

Speaking at a party event, Mufti condemned the attack, labeling it 'heartbreaking,' and cautioned against stigmatizing Jammu and Kashmir residents.

Highlighting the ongoing raids in Kashmir, Mufti emphasized the need for a swift and fair probe to ensure justice, further critiquing the treatment of detained family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)