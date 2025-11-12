Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Probe

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition for a fair investigation into cases in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The PIL accused authorities of filing false FIRs against religious expression, but the court declared such requests outside its jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition seeking an impartial investigation into cases filed in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The court stated the request as 'highly misconceived', explaining that such matters fall outside its jurisdiction as the FIRs were filed in other states.

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya emphasized that it is not within the Delhi court's capacity to direct investigations into cases registered elsewhere. The plea was dismissed on grounds that legal remedies exist within local jurisdictions.

The petition, filed by Shujaat Ali of Raza Academy, claimed that FIRs criminalized peaceful religious expressions during Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. However, the court highlighted that legal avenues are available for accused individuals to pursue a proper investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

