Controversy Unfolds: Property of Ex-Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA

In a significant law enforcement action, the police on Wednesday attached the residential property of Mian Abdul Qayoom, ex-president of the Kashmir Bar Association, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The police linked the attachment to Qayoom's alleged involvement in the murder of advocate Babar Qadri and the use of his property for terrorist activities. The house, situated in Bulbul Bagh Barzulla, Srinagar, was seized following an order by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

Investigations revealed incriminating evidence including banned literature and items related to Hizbul Mujahideen, linking Qayoom to activities prejudicial to state security. This action follows Qayoom's reported anti-national activities dating back to 2009, affirming his property as proceeds of terrorism.

