Allahabad Court Demands Swift Viscera Reports in Dowry Death Case

The Allahabad Court has mandated faster submission of viscera reports from forensic labs to investigative bodies to ensure thorough criminal investigations. This directive emerged while hearing a dowry death case, highlighting delays affecting the exploration of crucial evidence necessary to conclude such investigations accurately and timely.

Updated: 12-11-2025 22:50 IST
The Allahabad Court has expressed concern over the delayed submission of viscera reports from forensic science laboratories to investigating agencies, mandating urgent reforms. The reports, vital for determining causes of death and detecting poison or drugs, have reportedly lagged, impairing investigative thoroughness.

Justice Samit Gopal highlighted the issue during a bail request hearing for a dowry death defendant. Although the victim's viscera was sent for testing in February 2024, the report was only received by investigators nearly a year later. Despite this, charges were filed, and a decision on the bail plea was postponed due to these findings.

The court emphasized that viscera reports are critical in unraveling cases tied to dowry deaths, urging their expedited release to facilitate informed investigative conclusions. The directive aims to improve judicial processes and ensure evidence is considered in a timely manner. Affected parties were ordered to receive compliance notifications swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

