Turkiye Refutes Radicalisation Allegations

In a firm denial, Turkiye on Wednesday dismissed media allegations of its involvement in 'radicalisation activities' as baseless and purely disinformative. The reports had suggested that Turkiye was linked to terrorist acts in India and was supporting terrorist groups on various fronts.

According to Turkiye's Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation, the accusations are part of a concerted disinformation campaign intended to damage bilateral relations. The statement stressed that these claims, which include supposed logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups, lack any factual foundation.

The reaction comes in the wake of an explosion in New Delhi that claimed 12 lives. Subsequently, authorities discovered that two of the blast's key suspects had traveled to Turkiye, further fuelling the media's suspicions.

