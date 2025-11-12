Cyber Fraudsters Busted in Sohna: A Two-Year Gaming Scam Exposed
Authorities have arrested four individuals in Sohna accused of conducting a large-scale cyber fraud operation using fake gaming apps. The suspects allegedly amassed Rs 8 crore by duping people into gambling. A substantial investigation is ongoing, with police uncovering significant evidence, including cash, fake stamps, and digital transactions.
In a significant crackdown, Sohna police have apprehended four individuals suspected of orchestrating a major cyber fraud scheme that duped people through fake gaming applications.
The suspects, identified as Saddam, Shahrukh, Mausim, and Mohammad Irshad, are all residents of Chandeni village in Nuh district. They were detained at Ambedkar Chowk while driving a black Scorpio.
Authorities revealed the group amassed approximately Rs 8 crore over a two-year operation, further uncovering Rs 23.94 lakh in cash, 14 fake stamps, and evidence of Rs 16 crore in Saddam's bank transactions. An intensive investigation is being conducted, with the suspects currently in police custody.
