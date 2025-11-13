US Sanctions Target Global Network Supporting Iran's Missile Program
The US has imposed sanctions on 32 entities and individuals from countries including India and China, linked to Iran's ballistic missile program. This move aims to counter Iran's missile development and enforce UN sanctions. The sanctions mainly target procurement networks aiding Iran's missile and UAV production.
The United States announced new sanctions against 32 entities and individuals from several countries, including India and China, over connections to Iran's ballistic missile program.
The US State Department emphasized this measure aligns with President Donald Trump's strategy to counter Iran's missile and weapons advancements. Entities in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the UAE, Turkiye, and India are reportedly supporting Iran's missile and UAV production.
US Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K Hurley, stated that these sanctions are critical to pressuring Iran and ensuring international compliance with UN directives.
