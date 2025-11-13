Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Boosts Relief, Introduces 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme'

The Uttarakhand Cabinet increased disaster relief funds for victims in Dharali, introduced the 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme' for functional and welfare benefits, discussed employee regularization policies, and approved amendments to UPNL for enhancing employment abroad for ex-servicemen and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:13 IST
The Uttarakhand Cabinet announced on Wednesday an increase in relief funds for victims affected by the recent disasters in Dharali and other areas. Families of the deceased will now receive INR 5 lakh, an increase from INR 4 lakh. Additionally, the relief for damaged pucca houses has been set at INR 5 lakh, while kutcha houses will receive INR 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Furthermore, the Cabinet gave preliminary approval for the 'Devbhoomi Family Scheme,' aimed at creating a detailed database of the state's residents, linking them to family IDs for efficient access to government schemes. This initiative is expected to streamline support and benefits for residents, enhancing welfare measures in the region.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet addressed employment-related issues by forming committees to ensure compliance with the Uttarakhand High Court's directives. They also approved a proposal to amend the Memorandum of Association of the Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen Welfare Corporation, which will aim to facilitate foreign employment for ex-servicemen and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

