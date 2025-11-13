Europe's Fighter Jet Talks: Bridging the FCAS Divide
France, Germany, and Spain plan to resume talks on the Future Combat Air System, a major defense project, after delays from France's political crisis. This project includes stealth fighters and drones, but conflicts over leadership roles have stalled progress. A ministerial meeting is set for late November.
France, Germany, and Spain are gearing up to reconvene for high-level discussions regarding the next phase of a crucial fighter jet project, disrupted earlier by France's political turmoil, insiders revealed on Wednesday.
The nations are seeking to resolve conflicts over the Future Combat Air System, focusing on a demonstrator model, during a ministerial gathering planned for the week of November 24. Separate bilateral meetings, including one between German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, in Paris, are also scheduled.
With no immediate comments from the involved defence ministries, German criticism centers on French industry's dominant role in the project. Despite industrial conflicts involving Dassault Aviation, all parties acknowledge the urgency, as replacement for France's Rafale warplanes will be needed by 2040.
ALSO READ
Swift Inquiry into Delhi Blast Promised by Defence Minister
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows
UPDATE 1-Putin appoints deputy defence minister Bulyga to security council
If Rahul Gandhi thinks that votes are being stolen in Bihar, he should file complaint with EC: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Sasaram.
Putin promotes deputy defence minister Bulyga to security council, agencies report