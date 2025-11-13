Europe's Fighter Jet Talks: Bridging the FCAS Divide

France, Germany, and Spain are gearing up to reconvene for high-level discussions regarding the next phase of a crucial fighter jet project, disrupted earlier by France's political turmoil, insiders revealed on Wednesday.

The nations are seeking to resolve conflicts over the Future Combat Air System, focusing on a demonstrator model, during a ministerial gathering planned for the week of November 24. Separate bilateral meetings, including one between German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, in Paris, are also scheduled.

With no immediate comments from the involved defence ministries, German criticism centers on French industry's dominant role in the project. Despite industrial conflicts involving Dassault Aviation, all parties acknowledge the urgency, as replacement for France's Rafale warplanes will be needed by 2040.