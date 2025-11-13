Left Menu

China's Pledge: A New Era in Fentanyl Regulation

China has agreed to regulate fentanyl-related chemicals as part of a deal with the Trump administration to combat the opioid crisis. Following a visit by FBI Director Kash Patel, China designated key precursors and agreed to control subsidiaries involved in fentanyl production. Tariffs were adjusted as part of the agreement.

13-11-2025
China has committed to regulating fentanyl-related chemicals within its borders, marking a significant step in its agreement with the Trump administration to combat the opioid epidemic. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the deal after his recent trip to Beijing, a visit stemming from talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a news briefing, Patel revealed that China has officially listed all 13 chemical precursors used to manufacture fentanyl and agreed to control seven related chemical subsidiaries. Although details remain scarce, this move aligns with China's announcement to amend its drug-precursor catalog, requiring export licenses for certain chemicals to destination countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Acknowledging this progress, President Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to 10%. However, the U.S. will monitor China's actions closely through a bilateral working group, as officials await proof of China's crackdown on fentanyl production. Meanwhile, Chinese representatives defend their initiatives, countering claims of negligence as political maneuvering by Washington.

