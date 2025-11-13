Left Menu

Former Aide to California Governor Indicted in Campaign Funds Scheme

Dana Williamson, a former top aide to California Governor Gavin Newsom, has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to steal campaign money from former federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra's account. Williamson and co-conspirators purportedly diverted $225,000 over two years.

Dana Williamson, once a senior aide to California Governor Gavin Newsom, faces federal indictment for her alleged role in siphoning campaign funds from ex-Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Williamson's involvement centers around a scheme to draw funds from Becerra's dormant election account, investigators say.

The indictment outlines her collaboration with Sean McCluskie, formerly Becerra's chief of staff, in allegedly transferring approximately $225,000 over two years into McCluskie's control. Becerra, a previous California attorney general now in a federal health role appointed by President Biden, remains unimplicated in this case.

Williamson, who served as Newsom's chief of staff from 2022 to 2024, was arrested and scheduled for a court appearance in Sacramento. Governor Newsom's office has disassociated Williamson following her indictment, stressing the need for integrity in public service.

