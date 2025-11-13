Left Menu

EU Moves Up Fee on Online Imports: A Crackdown on Chinese Goods

The European Union plans to impose a handling fee on online packages from platforms like Shein, Temu, and Alibaba by early 2026, two years ahead of schedule. This move aims to combat the influx of cheap Chinese imports and shield domestic retailers from unfair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:11 IST
EU Moves Up Fee on Online Imports: A Crackdown on Chinese Goods

The European Union is accelerating its plans to levy a bloc-wide handling fee on small packages ordered online from major platforms such as Shein, Temu, and Alibaba. The fee will be imposed as early as 2026, significantly ahead of its previously scheduled timeline, in a strategic effort to curb the surge of inexpensive Chinese imports.

This initiative, reported by the Financial Times, was outlined in a letter from EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic to the union's finance ministers. Sefcovic underscores the need for a swift implementation to protect European domestic retailers facing competitive pressure from low-cost imported goods.

The proposal will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of EU finance ministers. The European Commission reiterates that accelerating the fee's imposition is crucial to ensuring market fairness and sustaining the retail industry's competitiveness within the union.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

 Global
2
Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

 Global
3
Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025