Court Decision Looms: Bail Pleas in Mumbra Train Tragedy

A court in Maharashtra's Thane will decide on the bail plea of two railway engineers implicated in a fatal train accident. The defence argued that over-crowded trains, not negligence, caused the accident, contradicting the prosecution's stance. The accident claimed five lives in June.

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, is set to announce its verdict on the pre-arrest bail plea of two railway engineers charged with culpable homicide in connection to the Mumbra train accident. The tragic incident, which happened in June, resulted in the deaths of five passengers.

Defense lawyer Baldev Rajput challenged the prosecution's claim that the engineers were responsible, labeling it as "baseless." The dispute focuses on differing explanations for the cause, with the defense emphasizing overcrowding as the root issue, contrary to the report of a passenger's bag causing the accident.

Additional evidence, including footage of overcrowded trains, has been presented in court. The accident, which occurred near the Mumbra station, highlighted safety concerns as passengers fell off due to overcrowded footboards when trains brushed past each other.

