Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Network in Kashmir
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids across the Valley related to a 'white-collar terror module' and a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The operation spanned 13 locations, leading to the detainment of 15 individuals and recovery of digital and incriminating materials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:47 IST
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of coordinated raids on Thursday, targeting the 'white-collar terror module' believed to be linked to the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.
The operation unfolded across 13 separate locations in the Valley, with law enforcement officials detaining 15 individuals for questioning and seizing a range of digital and potentially incriminating materials.
Authorities are continuing their investigation, with further details expected as the situation develops.
