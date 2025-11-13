Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Network in Kashmir

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of coordinated raids on Thursday, targeting the 'white-collar terror module' believed to be linked to the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

The operation unfolded across 13 separate locations in the Valley, with law enforcement officials detaining 15 individuals for questioning and seizing a range of digital and potentially incriminating materials.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with further details expected as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)