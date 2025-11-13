Left Menu

Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Network in Kashmir

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids across the Valley related to a 'white-collar terror module' and a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The operation spanned 13 locations, leading to the detainment of 15 individuals and recovery of digital and incriminating materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:47 IST
Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Network in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of coordinated raids on Thursday, targeting the 'white-collar terror module' believed to be linked to the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

The operation unfolded across 13 separate locations in the Valley, with law enforcement officials detaining 15 individuals for questioning and seizing a range of digital and potentially incriminating materials.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with further details expected as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
2
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India
3
India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

 India
4
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025