Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case is gearing up to question former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayashree after her anticipatory bail plea was denied in court, officials indicated.

Sources revealed that the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court dismissed Jayashree's bail application. She faces allegations of misrepresenting the gold-clad Dwarapalaka idol plates as copper in official documents, thereby facilitating their theft.

As investigations deepen, the SIT is determined to unravel the involvement of Jayashree and other former TDB members. The team is also pursuing custody of former TDB president N Vasu, arrested amid ongoing probes into the precious metal's disappearance.

