Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

The SIT is set to interrogate former TDB secretary S Jayashree in connection with the loss of gold from Sabarimala Temple. Her bail plea was dismissed by a district court. Jayashree is accused of enabling the theft by misrepresenting gold as copper, with current allegations pointing towards other TDB officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case is gearing up to question former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayashree after her anticipatory bail plea was denied in court, officials indicated.

Sources revealed that the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court dismissed Jayashree's bail application. She faces allegations of misrepresenting the gold-clad Dwarapalaka idol plates as copper in official documents, thereby facilitating their theft.

As investigations deepen, the SIT is determined to unravel the involvement of Jayashree and other former TDB members. The team is also pursuing custody of former TDB president N Vasu, arrested amid ongoing probes into the precious metal's disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

