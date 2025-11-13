Left Menu

EU Court Rules: 'Gin' Reserved for Alcoholic Drinks Only

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the term 'gin' is exclusively reserved for alcoholic drinks under EU law. This decision came after a German association challenged a product named 'Virgin Gin Alkoholfrei', aiming to prevent consumer confusion and ensure fair competition among producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:26 IST
The European Court of Justice has issued a ruling stipulating that the word 'gin' may only be used in reference to alcoholic beverages, effectively excluding its use in non-alcoholic products. This judgment followed a case brought by Verband Sozialer Wettbewerb, a German association focused on combating unfair competition, against PB Vi Goods, who had marketed a drink called 'Virgin Gin Alkoholfrei'.

The case was elevated to the highest court in the European Union after a German court requested a definitive ruling on the matter. According to EU regulations, the beverage gin must be created by infusing ethyl alcohol of agricultural origin with juniper berries, and it must possess a minimum alcohol content of 37.5%.

The European Court stated that the restriction on the term 'gin' mitigates potential consumer confusion and maintains equitable competition standards among gin manufacturers. Notably, the court declared that appending 'non-alcoholic' to the name does not alter the legal restrictions. PB Vi Goods has not yet responded to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

