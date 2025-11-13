Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Clears Path for RSS Route March in Chittapur

The Karnataka High Court has permitted the RSS to hold a route march in Chittapur with 300 participants and a 50-member band on November 16. Despite initial opposition due to potential disruptions, the court approved the event, adjusting only the band's size from the original conditions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has approved the RSS's request to conduct a route march in Chittapur, scheduled for November 16. The court sanctioned the participation of 300 marchers and expanded the band size to 50 members, following a petition from the RSS convenor in Kalaburagi.

The request faced initial resistance from local authorities, who cited concerns about potential disruptions, especially given simultaneous marches planned by other groups like the Bhim Army. However, the court's latest decision favours the RSS, with Justice MGS Kamal adopting most recommendations from the State, except for expanding the band's size.

Notably, the petition aimed to increase both marchers and the band size, arguing the significance of the organisation's centenary celebrations. While ultimately agreeing only to the revised band size, the court's ruling allows the planned procession to move forward peacefully.

