Left Menu

Hostage Body Handover: A Complex Exchange in Gaza

Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have announced the scheduled release of the body of an Israeli hostage. The transfer is part of a previous ceasefire agreement that involved the exchange of hostages and remains between the groups and Israel. Three hostages' bodies remain in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:42 IST
Hostage Body Handover: A Complex Exchange in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The armed wings of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced the handover of an Israeli hostage's body at 8 p.m. local time. Should this occur, it will leave three other hostages still unaccounted for in Gaza.

Jointly captured by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad during the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza conflict, the body was reportedly retrieved in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

An agreement in October saw Hamas release 20 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel. Additionally, the deal stipulated returning remains of 28 hostages in exchange for the remains of 360 militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

 India
2
Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosion

Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosi...

 India
3
Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

 India
4
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025