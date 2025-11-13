Hostage Body Handover: A Complex Exchange in Gaza

The armed wings of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced the handover of an Israeli hostage's body at 8 p.m. local time. Should this occur, it will leave three other hostages still unaccounted for in Gaza.

Jointly captured by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad during the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza conflict, the body was reportedly retrieved in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

An agreement in October saw Hamas release 20 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel. Additionally, the deal stipulated returning remains of 28 hostages in exchange for the remains of 360 militants.

