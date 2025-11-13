Left Menu

Shooting Incident: Dog Wounded in Field Dispute

In Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, Anwar Ajmeri allegedly shot a dog with his licensed gun after it entered his field. The dog is seriously injured but out of danger. Ajmeri is charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and taken into custody. The gun has been seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:17 IST
In a shocking incident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, a man identified as Anwar Ajmeri allegedly shot a dog with his licensed firearm after the animal strayed into his field. The dog is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a veterinary hospital but is reported to be out of danger.

The police have registered a case against Ajmeri under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. "He has been taken into custody, and the 12-bore gun used in the incident has been seized," confirmed Vijay Purohit, a sub-inspector at the Kotwali police station in an interview with PTI Videos.

The shooting occurred in the Khanpura area when the dog accompanying a man named Chunnilal entered Ajmeri's field. According to Chunnilal's complaint, Ajmeri reacted angrily, retrieved his gun, and opened fire on the dog, which resulted in 11 wounds. However, Dr. Mohan, the district veterinary officer, has stated that the dog is not in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

