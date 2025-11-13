Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called on society to stand united against terrorism, stressing that both security forces and citizens have vital roles to play. Sinha's remarks were made during a special convocation at the University of Jammu, emphasizing the need for collective resistance against terror sympathisers.

The backdrop of Sinha's statements is the devastating November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 13 people. The attack, orchestrated by Dr Umar Nabi from Pulwama, highlights the interconnected terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have already arrested eight individuals linked to this module.

Sinha reiterated the importance of societal engagement in countering radicalization efforts. He urged the public to report suspicious activities and reject extremist narratives to preserve peace and stability in the region. While the youth of Jammu and Kashmir aspire for better lives, society's active participation is crucial in dismantling terrorism's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)