Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the need for society to unite against terrorism in Kashmir, citing the recent deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort. He urges citizens to expose terror sympathisers, highlighting the crucial role of social responsibility in countering extremist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called on society to stand united against terrorism, stressing that both security forces and citizens have vital roles to play. Sinha's remarks were made during a special convocation at the University of Jammu, emphasizing the need for collective resistance against terror sympathisers.

The backdrop of Sinha's statements is the devastating November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 13 people. The attack, orchestrated by Dr Umar Nabi from Pulwama, highlights the interconnected terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have already arrested eight individuals linked to this module.

Sinha reiterated the importance of societal engagement in countering radicalization efforts. He urged the public to report suspicious activities and reject extremist narratives to preserve peace and stability in the region. While the youth of Jammu and Kashmir aspire for better lives, society's active participation is crucial in dismantling terrorism's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

 India
2
Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

 Ireland
3
Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

 India
4
Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025