Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district identified 39 overground workers involved with terror networks during 2025. Eighteen of these individuals were booked under the Public Safety Act, marking a decisive crackdown on militancy, according to a senior officer.

Presenting the annual crime report, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma highlighted breakthroughs, including in a drone-dropping narcotics case where eight arrests were made, and 447 grams of contraband were seized. On the cybercrime front, the recovery of nearly Rs 4 crore was a notable achievement.

The Kathua Police also played a critical role during district floods, rescuing 263 individuals with support from other agencies. Looking forward, the year 2026 will see a focus on technology-enhanced policing, and authorities have already issued an alert ahead of New Year celebrations to ensure public safety.

