Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

A significant operation against terrorism-related activities occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during 2025. Authorities identified 39 overground workers and made several arrests under the Public Safety Act. With increased focus on high-tech policing, Kathua Police also tackled drug and cybercrime cases while conducting flood rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:04 IST
Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district identified 39 overground workers involved with terror networks during 2025. Eighteen of these individuals were booked under the Public Safety Act, marking a decisive crackdown on militancy, according to a senior officer.

Presenting the annual crime report, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma highlighted breakthroughs, including in a drone-dropping narcotics case where eight arrests were made, and 447 grams of contraband were seized. On the cybercrime front, the recovery of nearly Rs 4 crore was a notable achievement.

The Kathua Police also played a critical role during district floods, rescuing 263 individuals with support from other agencies. Looking forward, the year 2026 will see a focus on technology-enhanced policing, and authorities have already issued an alert ahead of New Year celebrations to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

 Bulgaria
2
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
3
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
4
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025