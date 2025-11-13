Amit Shah Inaugurates Sagar Sainik School, Organic Plant; Condemns Delhi Attack

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School (MRCSSS) and the Sagar Organic Plant in Gujarat through video conferencing. The ceremony, held on 13 November 2025, was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and several senior dignitaries.

The event marked a moment of pride for Gujarat, combining an expansion of educational opportunities with major progress in the cooperative movement that lies at the heart of the state’s economic transformation.

Strong Condemnation of Delhi Terror Attack

Opening his address, Shri Amit Shah expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent car explosion in Delhi, calling it a cowardly and unforgivable terrorist attack.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this attack will definitely be fulfilled,” he said.

The Home Minister asserted that the perpetrators—both the attackers and those who aided them—would face the strictest punishment possible.

“The world has witnessed India’s unwavering fight against terrorism over the past 11 years. Those behind this attack will be brought before the law, and the punishment will send a message that no one should dare think of such acts in our country.”

He reiterated that the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring justice and national security.

Inauguration of Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School

Shri Amit Shah dedicated the Sagar Sainik School to the people of Gujarat, calling it a tribute to Motibhai Chaudhary, affectionately known as Motibhai Kaka, whose life embodied Gandhian principles of honesty, simplicity, and service.

The school, established on 11 acres and built at a cost of ₹50 crore, is equipped with:

Smart classrooms

Hostels

A library and reading halls

Modern training facilities

A canteen and recreational amenities

The school aims to prepare students from Mehsana and surrounding districts to join the Indian Armed Forces, strengthening the pipeline of disciplined, service-oriented youth.

Shri Shah highlighted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Centre has approved the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools across India under the PPP model. The Motibhai Chaudhary Sainik School, he said, would emerge as a model of excellence and a matter of pride for North Gujarat.

Launch of the Sagar Organic Plant: Boost for Natural Farming

The Home Minister also inaugurated the Sagar Organic Plant, which will enable farmers in North Gujarat and across India to access reliable organic products under the Amul brand.

Key highlights of the plant:

Daily processing capacity of 30 metric tons

Certified under NPOP and by APEDA

Enables farmers engaged in organic farming to access global markets

Ensures fair prices through organised, cooperative-based procurement

“This plant will help enhance public health, expand markets for organic produce, and increase the income of farmers adopting natural and organic farming,” Shah said.

He urged farmers to consume their own organic produce to ensure better health for their families and communities.

Doodhsagar Dairy: A Pillar of the White Revolution

Shri Amit Shah highlighted the remarkable growth of Doodhsagar Dairy, noting that milk collection has grown from 3,300 litres per day in 1960 to 35 lakh litres per day today.

The dairy now operates:

8 modern dairies

2 milk chilling centers

2 cattle feed plants

1 cement plant

With a turnover of ₹8,000 crore, Doodhsagar Dairy is connected to 1,250 villages in Gujarat and over 10 lakh milk production groups across multiple states, making it a key driver of India’s White Revolution.

He praised the role of women in the cooperative movement, noting that 70% of Amul’s turnover comes from the contributions of women dairy farmers.

Strengthening the Cooperative Movement Nationwide

Shri Shah underscored the Modi government’s focus on creating a circular economy within the dairy ecosystem. Steps taken include:

The establishment of 75,000 new primary dairy cooperatives

Ensuring that 50% of milk produced by cooperatives gains access to national and global markets

Establishment of three new multi-state cooperative societies to strengthen support for farmers, dairy producers, and natural farming initiatives

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to ensuring dairy producers and cattle rearers benefit from modernisation, market linkages, and cooperative expansion efforts.

Support for Farmers During Difficult Weather Conditions

Recognising the impact of unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat, Shri Shah commended the Bhupendra Patel-led state government for announcing a comprehensive relief package for affected farmers.

“The Gujarat government has resolved that it will never step back from helping farmers,” he said.

A Legacy of Prosperity and Cooperative Progress

Shri Amit Shah concluded by paying tribute to the visionaries of Gujarat’s cooperative movement, whose efforts have transformed rural livelihoods and strengthened India’s dairy economy.

The inauguration of the Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant marks another step in continuing this legacy—advancing education, empowering farmers, and strengthening India’s rural economy through cooperative excellence.