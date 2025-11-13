India Signs ₹2,095.70 Cr Deal for INVAR Missiles to Boost T-90 Tank Firepower

In a significant boost to India’s armoured warfare strength, the Ministry of Defence has signed a major contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) valued at ₹2,095.70 crore. The agreement, signed on 13 November 2025 at South Block, New Delhi, falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, reinforcing India’s commitment to defence indigenisation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The contract signing took place in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, senior Ministry officials, and key representatives of BDL. This procurement marks a crucial step toward equipping India’s Armoured Corps with enhanced precision-strike capabilities.

INVAR Missiles: A Precision Weapon to Strengthen T-90 Tank Regiments

The INVAR missile, a sophisticated, laser-guided anti-tank weapon, will significantly upgrade the strike capability of the T-90 main battle tanks, which form the backbone of India’s Armoured Regiments. These missiles are specially designed for firing from the T-90 gun barrel, providing:

High hit probability against heavily armoured targets

Capability to neutralise enemy tanks, bunkers, and fortified structures

Enhanced lethality during day and night operations

Greater standoff capability, enabling tanks to strike targets from a safer distance

The missile’s laser guidance and top-attack potential offer the Indian Army a decisive tactical advantage in mechanised warfare scenarios, particularly along sensitive and high-threat borders.

Transforming Mechanised Operations

The introduction of INVAR missiles is expected to reshape mechanised operations by giving Indian tank regiments the ability to strike at extended ranges with high accuracy. As modern battlefields evolve with advanced armour and anti-armour systems, the enhancement provided by the INVAR system ensures:

Improved survivability of Indian tanks

Faster response times during engagements

Greater operational reach in high-intensity conflict zones

Superior firepower in both offensive and defensive operations

These improvements are especially critical for deterring adversaries and safeguarding territorial integrity in varied terrains, including deserts, plains, and high-altitude theatres.

Boosting Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

This procurement highlights the Government’s unwavering commitment to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, leveraging the capability of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and domestic industries. By sourcing advanced missile systems from BDL, India is:

Reducing dependence on foreign suppliers

Supporting domestic manufacturing and technology development

Encouraging R&D in next-generation anti-armour systems

Strengthening the indigenous missile production ecosystem

The deal also showcases India’s broader strategy to empower DPSUs to meet the Indian Army’s operational demands while collaborating with private industries to create niche defence technologies.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

This contract follows several key defence procurement initiatives undertaken by the Government to modernise India’s land forces. The INVAR missile acquisition is particularly strategic because:

The T-90 tank fleet represents one of India’s strongest offensive assets.

Modern anti-tank capabilities are essential amid rising global security challenges.

Precision-guided munitions are central to modern warfare doctrines.

The procurement therefore aligns with India’s long-term defence preparedness and ensures its mechanised units remain combat-ready and technologically advanced.

A Forward Step in Modernising India’s Armoured Forces

The signing of the ₹2,095.70 crore INVAR missile contract marks a major step forward in enhancing the Indian Army’s firepower, accuracy, and deterrence capability. With this deal, India continues to strengthen its military self-reliance while modernising its armoured formations for the challenges of future warfare.