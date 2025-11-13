Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Transparent and Peaceful Elections

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Arunachal Pradesh has ramped up its preparation efforts for the district-level panchayat and municipal elections scheduled for December. Officials have been directed to guarantee a smooth, transparent, and timely electoral process.

During a recent meeting, the SEC, represented by secretary Taru Talo, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts for efficient election management. This conference was attended by district election officers, district municipal election officers, and other key stakeholders, all encouraged to uphold Arunachal Pradesh's tradition of peaceful and successful elections.

State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi highlighted the state's legacy of conducting peaceful panchayat elections since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation of 1967 and urged officials to draw inspiration from past successes. The SEC reaffirmed its commitment to support districts and praised the thorough preparation of election management plans.

