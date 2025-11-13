Judicial Independence at Risk: Resignation Shock in Pakistan's Supreme Court

In a dramatic turn of events, two senior judges from Pakistan's Supreme Court resigned in protest on Thursday. The resignation came shortly after President Asif Ali Zardari ratified the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment, alleging that it undermines the Constitution and judicial independence.

The amendment introduces a Federal Constitutional Court tasked with handling constitutional issues, relegating the current Supreme Court to only civil and criminal cases. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah sharply criticized the amendment, describing it as a 'grave assault on the Constitution' and a blow to judicial independence.

Justice Athar Minallah expressed similar concerns, pointing out that the Constitution he pledged to uphold no longer exists. Political observers are raising alarm over the impacts on the judiciary's role in Pakistan as the legal and political ramifications of this amendment continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)