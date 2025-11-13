In a recent phone call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to curb the exodus of young men to Germany, highlighting their necessity in Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

According to Eurostat, the European Union recorded 79,205 new Ukrainian refugees in September, driven largely by Ukraine's policy shift allowing young men aged 18 to 22 to leave freely. This has placed Germany as a leading host with 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees.

Amidst these migration dynamics, Germany plans to modify its benefit system for incoming Ukrainian refugees, reducing incentives to remain idle and encouraging employment. Concurrently, Merz addressed an energy scandal involving the Ukrainian government during the call.

