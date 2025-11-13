Left Menu

Germany's Refugee Strategy: A Shift in Benefits for Ukrainians

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the influx of young Ukrainian men into Germany. With over 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Merz discussed adapting benefits to encourage work and touched on a Ukrainian energy scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:47 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent phone call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to curb the exodus of young men to Germany, highlighting their necessity in Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

According to Eurostat, the European Union recorded 79,205 new Ukrainian refugees in September, driven largely by Ukraine's policy shift allowing young men aged 18 to 22 to leave freely. This has placed Germany as a leading host with 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees.

Amidst these migration dynamics, Germany plans to modify its benefit system for incoming Ukrainian refugees, reducing incentives to remain idle and encouraging employment. Concurrently, Merz addressed an energy scandal involving the Ukrainian government during the call.

Latest News

