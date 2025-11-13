Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

The Kerala High Court has granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) permission to carry out scientific examinations at the Sabarimala temple. This development follows allegations of gold loss from the temple, prompting a probe.

On Thursday, a division bench led by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar approved the SIT's request for scientific testing, scheduled for November 17. The investigation includes weighing idol plates and assessing gold cladding's purity and quality.

Despite an initial deadline of November 15, the tests were shifted to November 17 to accommodate temple rituals, requiring divine permission after the Ucha Pooja, with samples being tested thereafter.

