Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple
The Kerala High Court has allowed the Special Investigation Team to conduct scientific tests at Sabarimala temple to probe gold loss. The tests, initially set for November 15, will now occur on November 17, after obtaining divine permission per temple rituals.
The Kerala High Court has granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) permission to carry out scientific examinations at the Sabarimala temple. This development follows allegations of gold loss from the temple, prompting a probe.
On Thursday, a division bench led by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar approved the SIT's request for scientific testing, scheduled for November 17. The investigation includes weighing idol plates and assessing gold cladding's purity and quality.
Despite an initial deadline of November 15, the tests were shifted to November 17 to accommodate temple rituals, requiring divine permission after the Ucha Pooja, with samples being tested thereafter.
