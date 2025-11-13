Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Demands Status Update on PESA Act Rule Implementation

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the state government to submit a status report on the implementation of rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. This follows a contempt petition by the ‘Adiwasi Buddhijeevi Manch’ over delays in compliance with the court's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:12 IST
Jharkhand High Court Demands Status Update on PESA Act Rule Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has ramped up pressure on the state government, demanding an immediate status report concerning the implementation of rules for the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

The mandate comes after the 'Adiwasi Buddhijeevi Manch' filed a contempt petition against the government's delay in framing and implementing the necessary regulations. This action follows an earlier court directive from July 2024, which required compliance within two months—a deadline that has long passed without resolution.

During the proceedings, Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar informed the court of anomalies identified by the cabinet coordination committee. These discrepancies have necessitated a return to the drafting board for the Panchayati Raj Department, which now must rectify the rules before submitting them again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

 India
2
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

 United Kingdom
3
Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

 India
4
Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025