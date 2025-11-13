Delhi Blast Investigation Unveils White-Collar Terror Module

A significant development in the Delhi blast case emerged as police discovered a car tied to the incident at Faridabad's Al Falah University. The car's registration traced back to Dr. Shaheen Shahid, part of a suspected 'white-collar terror module,' who has been previously arrested.

Further investigation revealed encrypted communications among three doctors, including Dr. Shaheen Shahid, using a Swiss messaging app to orchestrate activities related to the Red Fort blast that resulted in 13 fatalities. This led to the seizure of substantial quantities of explosive materials across multiple states.

Authorities have launched comprehensive searches in various areas, particularly focusing on potential accomplices and unexplored leads concerning vehicles used by the suspects. The investigation continues with heightened alert across police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)