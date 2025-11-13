Left Menu

Assam's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism Applauders

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced 17 arrests linked to commendations of the Delhi blast. The state enforces strict policies against terrorism praise, arresting those with encouraging ties or posts. Potential foreign connections will lead to severe actions; police efforts remain undeterred.

The Assam government has arrested 17 individuals for expressing support for the recent Delhi blast, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state has implemented a stringent zero-tolerance policy against such actions.

During a recent program, Sarma emphasized that over 100 social media interactions are under scrutiny, pinpointing those showcasing terrorism endorsement. The investigation aims to dismantle the supportive ecosystem comprehensively.

Despite the differences between Assam's situation and the Delhi blast terror modules, stern actions against inappropriate social media posts continue. At least 15 individuals have been arrested recently for celebrating the violent incident online, illustrating the state's unwavering stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

