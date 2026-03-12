Energy Secretary Chris Wright Addresses Social Media Blunder
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright admitted to an error in a social media post that falsely claimed the U.S. Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Wright attributed the mistake to a departmental miscommunication and pledged to personally vet future posts.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright took full responsibility for a misleading social media post on his account, which inaccurately claimed that the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
During an interview with 'America's Newsroom' on Fox News, Wright explained that the erroneous post stemmed from a miscommunication within his department. He assured that moving forward, he would personally approve social media content to prevent such occurrences.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate communication and the potential repercussions of misinformation on public platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Defiance: New Supreme Leader Vows to Maintain Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Middle East Tensions Surge: Oil Prices Soar Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure
Navigating Tensions: India's Strategic Moves Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz
New Supreme Leader Khamenei Speaks: Strategic Moves in the Strait of Hormuz