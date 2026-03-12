Energy Secretary Chris Wright Addresses Social Media Blunder

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright took full responsibility for a misleading social media post on his account, which inaccurately claimed that the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During an interview with 'America's Newsroom' on Fox News, Wright explained that the erroneous post stemmed from a miscommunication within his department. He assured that moving forward, he would personally approve social media content to prevent such occurrences.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate communication and the potential repercussions of misinformation on public platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)