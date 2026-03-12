Left Menu

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Addresses Social Media Blunder

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright admitted to an error in a social media post that falsely claimed the U.S. Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Wright attributed the mistake to a departmental miscommunication and pledged to personally vet future posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:56 IST
Energy Secretary Chris Wright Addresses Social Media Blunder
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright took full responsibility for a misleading social media post on his account, which inaccurately claimed that the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During an interview with 'America's Newsroom' on Fox News, Wright explained that the erroneous post stemmed from a miscommunication within his department. He assured that moving forward, he would personally approve social media content to prevent such occurrences.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate communication and the potential repercussions of misinformation on public platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026