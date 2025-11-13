President's Historic Visit to Odisha: Preparations Underway

The government of Odisha is busy making preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visits later this month. The President is expected to make a short stopover at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda on November 20, en route to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Her second visit, lasting two days from November 27, will see her inaugurating a new guest house within the Raj Bhavan premises and later addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly. This marks President Murmu's first-ever visit to the state assembly, according to Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, significant emphasis was placed on security, health, and logistics to ensure no detail is overlooked. Meanwhile, Speaker Surama Padhy chaired a separate meeting at the assembly to fine-tune arrangements for the President's appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)