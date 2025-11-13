Left Menu

President's Historic Visit to Odisha: Preparations Underway

The Odisha government is preparing for President Droupadi Murmu's visits on November 20 and 27. She will briefly stop at Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda, and later inaugurate a guest house in Raj Bhavan. A high-level meeting was conducted to ensure flawless arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:44 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
The government of Odisha is busy making preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visits later this month. The President is expected to make a short stopover at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda on November 20, en route to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Her second visit, lasting two days from November 27, will see her inaugurating a new guest house within the Raj Bhavan premises and later addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly. This marks President Murmu's first-ever visit to the state assembly, according to Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, significant emphasis was placed on security, health, and logistics to ensure no detail is overlooked. Meanwhile, Speaker Surama Padhy chaired a separate meeting at the assembly to fine-tune arrangements for the President's appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

