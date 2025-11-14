Left Menu

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon: A New Era in Commercial Relations

Saudi Arabia plans to enhance commercial ties with Lebanon after Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling. Despite Hezbollah's influence, Riyadh sees progress as Lebanon disarms the group. Eased import controls might follow, which would signal improved relations. Discussions will focus on overcoming barriers to Lebanese exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:11 IST
Saudi Arabia is poised to strengthen commercial ties with Lebanon following recent successes by Lebanese authorities in curbing drug smuggling into the kingdom. Relations between the two nations have long strained by Hezbollah's influence over Lebanon's affairs.

Despite ongoing tensions, Riyadh perceives an opportunity to increase trade after war with Israel weakened Hezbollah last year. Breaking the longstanding ban on Lebanese imports would symbolize this positive shift, though Saudi Arabia still pushes for the disarmament of Hezbollah, a request firmly resisted by the group.

A Saudi delegation is expected in Lebanon soon to discuss removing obstacles to Lebanese exports. The original ban on imports was due to Captagon smuggling concerns, exacerbating Lebanon's economic woes. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia acknowledges recent Lebanese efforts for regional security, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations.

