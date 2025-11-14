Saudi Arabia and Lebanon: A New Era in Commercial Relations

Saudi Arabia is poised to strengthen commercial ties with Lebanon following recent successes by Lebanese authorities in curbing drug smuggling into the kingdom. Relations between the two nations have long strained by Hezbollah's influence over Lebanon's affairs.

Despite ongoing tensions, Riyadh perceives an opportunity to increase trade after war with Israel weakened Hezbollah last year. Breaking the longstanding ban on Lebanese imports would symbolize this positive shift, though Saudi Arabia still pushes for the disarmament of Hezbollah, a request firmly resisted by the group.

A Saudi delegation is expected in Lebanon soon to discuss removing obstacles to Lebanese exports. The original ban on imports was due to Captagon smuggling concerns, exacerbating Lebanon's economic woes. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia acknowledges recent Lebanese efforts for regional security, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations.

