Global Standoff: US-Led Stabilization Efforts in Gaza Face Challenges

The United States' proposal to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, backed by a UN mandate, is drawing significant opposition from key global players. China and Russia, both wielding veto power in the UN Security Council, have expressed concerns over the proposed transitional governance and the omission of the Palestinian Authority.

In the latest draft, the US has maintained its stance on the governing board while addressing Palestinian self-determination. Despite diplomatic negotiations, member nations are divided, with some urging rapid action to maintain momentum towards peace. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency for passing the resolution swiftly.

Russia, China, and Algeria have voiced opposition, with amendments suggested by most Security Council members. Central issues include the pathway to an independent Palestinian state and the withdrawal timeline for Israeli forces. Amid mounting pressure, America considers pursuing independent coalitions to stabilize Gaza without UN backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)