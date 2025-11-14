Left Menu

Global Standoff: US-Led Stabilization Efforts in Gaza Face Challenges

A US proposal for an international stabilization force in Gaza, aimed at ensuring peace and progress, faces opposition from Russia, China, and some Arab countries. The plan, under Trump's peace initiative, calls for a temporary governing board, which is contested despite US revisions to address Palestinian self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States' proposal to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, backed by a UN mandate, is drawing significant opposition from key global players. China and Russia, both wielding veto power in the UN Security Council, have expressed concerns over the proposed transitional governance and the omission of the Palestinian Authority.

In the latest draft, the US has maintained its stance on the governing board while addressing Palestinian self-determination. Despite diplomatic negotiations, member nations are divided, with some urging rapid action to maintain momentum towards peace. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency for passing the resolution swiftly.

Russia, China, and Algeria have voiced opposition, with amendments suggested by most Security Council members. Central issues include the pathway to an independent Palestinian state and the withdrawal timeline for Israeli forces. Amid mounting pressure, America considers pursuing independent coalitions to stabilize Gaza without UN backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

