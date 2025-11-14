Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR Targets Narco-Terrorists

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed a new U.S. military initiative specifically targeting narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere. Dubbed Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, the mission aims to enhance Homeland security.

Hegseth emphasized that the initiative, spearheaded by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is set to drive out narco-terrorist networks. This effort is crucial to curbing the drug flow that endangers American lives.

SOUTHCOM, the U.S. military's combatant command covering 31 countries across South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, will lead this operation. The aim is to fortify efforts in combating drug trafficking and securing peace in the region.