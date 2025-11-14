Left Menu

Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR Targets Narco-Terrorists

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, targeting narco-terrorists in the Western Hemisphere. The operation, led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM, aims to protect the U.S. Homeland from drug-related threats and dismantle drug networks in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:04 IST
Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR Targets Narco-Terrorists

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed a new U.S. military initiative specifically targeting narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere. Dubbed Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, the mission aims to enhance Homeland security.

Hegseth emphasized that the initiative, spearheaded by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is set to drive out narco-terrorist networks. This effort is crucial to curbing the drug flow that endangers American lives.

SOUTHCOM, the U.S. military's combatant command covering 31 countries across South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, will lead this operation. The aim is to fortify efforts in combating drug trafficking and securing peace in the region.

TRENDING

1
De Minaur's Stunning Comeback: From Despair to Triumph

De Minaur's Stunning Comeback: From Despair to Triumph

 Global
2
Brazil-U.S. Tariff Negotiations: A Step Towards Resolution

Brazil-U.S. Tariff Negotiations: A Step Towards Resolution

 Global
3
Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

 Global
4
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025