Tamil Nadu's Digital Gateway to Electoral Roll Search

The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, revealed a digital facility allowing voters to search the electoral rolls from 2002 and 2005 on Monday, November 13.

Accessing the platform is straightforward; users simply visit the homepage of the government site at https://www.voters.eci.gov.in. By selecting 'Search your name in the last SIR' along with the 'Tamil Nadu' option, they are redirected to the 'Tamil Nadu Voters Service Portal.'

Here, electoral details can be retrieved by selecting 'Search by Name' or 'Search by EPIC Number.' The initiative seeks to ease filling out Enumeration Forms online, offering a user-friendly login via registered mobile numbers and OTP verification. Voters, whose phone numbers are listed and verified, are encouraged to utilize this online service.