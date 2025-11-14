Left Menu

Banks Under Fire: Lawsuits Suggest Ties to Epstein’s Trafficking Network

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon have requested dismissal of lawsuits accusing them of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking by ignoring suspicious activity. Despite providing routine services with no known ties to Epstein, they face legal challenges from one of Epstein's victims and other settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:35 IST
Banks Under Fire: Lawsuits Suggest Ties to Epstein’s Trafficking Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon are embroiled in legal battles after being accused of knowingly aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. A federal judge is being asked to dismiss the lawsuits filed by one of Epstein's victims, Jane Doe, who alleges the banks turned a blind eye to Epstein's illegal activities.

The lawsuits claim the banks failed to file suspicious activity reports with the U.S. Treasury Department, potentially hindering earlier intervention by law enforcement. In response, Bank of America and BNY contend they provided only ordinary banking services, with no significant ties to Epstein, labeling the accusations as baseless.

Litigation continues as lawyers for Epstein's victims had already secured settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank. Despite these settlements, neither involved bank conceded to any wrongdoing. The controversy resurfaces amid political scrutiny, with House Democrats questioning former President Trump's awareness of Epstein's actions.

TRENDING

1
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

 India
2
PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concerns

PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concern...

 Pakistan
3
NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

 India
4
Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025