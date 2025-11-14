Banks Under Fire: Lawsuits Suggest Ties to Epstein’s Trafficking Network

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon are embroiled in legal battles after being accused of knowingly aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. A federal judge is being asked to dismiss the lawsuits filed by one of Epstein's victims, Jane Doe, who alleges the banks turned a blind eye to Epstein's illegal activities.

The lawsuits claim the banks failed to file suspicious activity reports with the U.S. Treasury Department, potentially hindering earlier intervention by law enforcement. In response, Bank of America and BNY contend they provided only ordinary banking services, with no significant ties to Epstein, labeling the accusations as baseless.

Litigation continues as lawyers for Epstein's victims had already secured settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank. Despite these settlements, neither involved bank conceded to any wrongdoing. The controversy resurfaces amid political scrutiny, with House Democrats questioning former President Trump's awareness of Epstein's actions.