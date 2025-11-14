$5.9m Boost Set to Drive More International Visitors Into Regional NZ

Regional New Zealand is gearing up for a major influx of international tourists next year, following the Government’s announcement of a $5.9 million investment under stage one of the second round of the Regional Tourism Boost initiative. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston confirmed the funding, which will support a suite of large-scale promotional campaigns aimed at drawing travellers from Australia and East Asia deeper into New Zealand’s regions.

Minister Upston said the objective is clear: to encourage visitors not only to arrive in New Zealand, but to stay longer, travel further, and connect more meaningfully with the people and places that make the country unique. She highlighted that regions across Aotearoa have extraordinary experiences waiting to be explored—from stargazing in Wairarapa’s acclaimed Dark Sky Reserve, to Rotorua’s geothermal attractions, Hawke’s Bay’s renowned vineyards, and the wild southern landscapes of Southland and Fiordland.

The new funding will enable regions to run targeted marketing campaigns offering special accommodation deals, travel offers, and curated itineraries, while also promoting the hospitality experiences that give each region its distinct identity. With tourism markets continuing their post-pandemic rebound, the Government is focusing on high-impact campaigns designed to reach international travellers where they are most active—online, on travel platforms, and through digital partnerships.

Three Regional Tourism Organisations will deliver four major campaigns, each tailored to specific overseas markets:

RotoruaNZ – “North Island x Ctrip” ($2,025,000)

This initiative will promote Rotorua and the wider North Island to travellers in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, working with major digital travel platform Ctrip. The campaign will deliver tailored packages, travel deals, and inspirational content directly to Asian audiences, showcasing geothermal wonders, Māori culture, and North Island adventure experiences.

RotoruaNZ – “Kiwi North” ($2,500,000)

Targeting Australia’s eastern seaboard in partnership with 14 North Island regional tourism bodies and major airlines, this campaign will present multi-region itineraries that take travellers from Rotorua’s hot springs to the North Island’s beaches, lakes, cities, and vineyards. Australians will see limited-time deals encouraging them to extend their stays and explore lesser-known gems.

WellingtonNZ – “Classic NZ Wine Trail” ($991,000)

A major push to draw Australian visitors to Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, and Marlborough, highlighting the country’s premier wine regions. The trail connects wineries, cellar doors, stargazing experiences, boutique eateries, and regional events. With Wairarapa recently making Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” list, the region is poised for increased global attention.

Great South – “Southern Way” ($393,000)

A campaign focused on Australian travellers—particularly from the Gold Coast—promoting the spectacular lower South Island. The journey includes iconic spots such as Milford Sound, the Catlins coast, Invercargill, and Dunedin’s cultural and heritage attractions, packaged with regional events and the renowned warmth of southern hospitality.

Minister Upston said the second round of the Regional Tourism Boost builds on earlier success and reflects the Government’s continued commitment to revitalising tourism and hospitality. The initiative is part of the broader $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, which includes support for hospitality operators and efforts to elevate New Zealand’s global profile ahead of the Michelin Guide’s arrival next year—a milestone expected to drive culinary tourism.

While the campaigns centre on international promotion, their purpose extends beyond marketing. Minister Upston stressed that the goal is to ensure visitors feel genuinely welcomed, supported, and inspired to explore more of the country.

“These campaigns are about showcasing not just what New Zealand looks like, but what it feels like,” she said. “They’re designed to help visitors build lasting connections, spend time in our communities, support local businesses, and leave with stories that encourage others to visit too.”

With the campaigns scheduled to roll out from January 2026, regional tourism operators, hospitality businesses, and event organisers are preparing for a surge in interest that is expected to bring long-term benefits to local economies.