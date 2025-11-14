Left Menu

Corruption Charges Rock Chinese Power Sector

Kou Wei, former general manager of China's Datang Group, faces arrest on corruption charges. Accusations include bribery and misuse of power. Previously involved with Huaneng's Yunnan Lancang River Hydropower, Kou was expelled from the Communist Party for serious discipline violations. The Supreme People's Procuratorate handles the case.

Kou Wei, the former general manager of China's state-owned Datang Group, is facing arrest on corruption charges, according to an official notice issued by Chinese authorities. Charges include bribery, misuse of power, and embezzlement of public funds.

Kou served as the deputy party secretary and had a previous role at Huaneng's Yunnan Lancang River Hydropower. His actions led to his expulsion from the Communist Party due to serious discipline violations, a common euphemism for corruption. The case is being brought by the procuratorate of Xinganmeng, located in Inner Mongolia.

Datang and China Huaneng Group belong to the five major power producers managed directly by the Chinese central government. Reuters sought comment from Datang's party affairs department but did not receive an immediate response.

