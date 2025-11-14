Egg Toss Drama: Luis Rubiales Faces Book Launch Fiasco

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales found himself amid a commotion during a book launch in Madrid on Thursday. The event took a dramatic turn as his uncle, identified as the attacker, began hurling eggs, disrupting what was meant to be a celebratory occasion for the release of his book, "Matar a Rubiales."

Rubiales, speaking with Radio MARCA, described the assailant as a known troublemaker in the family. "It was my uncle, my blood uncle," he explained. "He came in with some eggs and threw them at me, but I didn't know what he had in his hands, and when I saw him burst in, I thought he was carrying a gun."

This incident follows Rubiales' recent legal troubles; in February, Spain's High Court found him guilty of sexual assault for a non-consensual kiss with forward Jenni Hermoso during Spain's Women's World Cup victory celebrations. The verdict resulted in a hefty fine and a FIFA-imposed three-year ban, further igniting discussions on sexism and sparking momentum for the "Me Too" movement across Spain.