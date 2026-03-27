Left Menu

Kerala Congress Councillor Faces Serious Sexual Assault Allegations

A woman from the Scheduled Tribe community has accused Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor in Kerala, of sexual assault. The incidents allegedly occurred multiple times, including in a car and hotel. The complaint also involves concerns about her safety due to the accused's political connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:26 IST
Kerala Congress Councillor Faces Serious Sexual Assault Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious allegation has been made against Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor from the 24th division of Palakkad Municipality, by a woman belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community. She has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police.

The complainant, who works as a beautician, claims the councillor sexually assaulted her multiple times. The first incident allegedly occurred after Valsan's father misbehaved with her at his shop. Subsequently, Valsan befriended her, promised a job, and then allegedly assaulted her in her residence and again in a car and hotel.

She further claims that upon informing Valsan of her pregnancy, he advised her to terminate it. The woman fears for her safety due to Valsan's connections with influential political figures. The police have initiated a preliminary investigation, although Valsan was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

 India
2
SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

 Global
3
Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

 Global
4
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026