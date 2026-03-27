Kerala Congress Councillor Faces Serious Sexual Assault Allegations
A woman from the Scheduled Tribe community has accused Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor in Kerala, of sexual assault. The incidents allegedly occurred multiple times, including in a car and hotel. The complaint also involves concerns about her safety due to the accused's political connections.
- Country:
- India
A serious allegation has been made against Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor from the 24th division of Palakkad Municipality, by a woman belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community. She has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police.
The complainant, who works as a beautician, claims the councillor sexually assaulted her multiple times. The first incident allegedly occurred after Valsan's father misbehaved with her at his shop. Subsequently, Valsan befriended her, promised a job, and then allegedly assaulted her in her residence and again in a car and hotel.
She further claims that upon informing Valsan of her pregnancy, he advised her to terminate it. The woman fears for her safety due to Valsan's connections with influential political figures. The police have initiated a preliminary investigation, although Valsan was unavailable for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Abhiyognama': Allegations Against TMC Unveiled by Amit Shah
Kerala's Election Clash: Allegations, Collaborations, and Communal Tensions
Panera Bread Sued: Allegations of Misleading Meat Sourcing Claims
Cesar Chavez Day Renamed Amid Abuse Allegations
Chhattisgarh Police IG Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations