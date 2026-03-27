Kerala Congress Councillor Faces Serious Sexual Assault Allegations

A serious allegation has been made against Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor from the 24th division of Palakkad Municipality, by a woman belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community. She has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police.

The complainant, who works as a beautician, claims the councillor sexually assaulted her multiple times. The first incident allegedly occurred after Valsan's father misbehaved with her at his shop. Subsequently, Valsan befriended her, promised a job, and then allegedly assaulted her in her residence and again in a car and hotel.

She further claims that upon informing Valsan of her pregnancy, he advised her to terminate it. The woman fears for her safety due to Valsan's connections with influential political figures. The police have initiated a preliminary investigation, although Valsan was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)